Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) Stock Price Down 8%

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) shares fell 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 40,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 326,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Bit Origin Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

Get Bit Origin alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Origin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Origin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.