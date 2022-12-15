Birch Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.2% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,595 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Fiserv by 12.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,575 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $88,970,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

