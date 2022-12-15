Birch Capital Management LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Birch Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 20.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 28.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.