Birch Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet by 95,776.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,715 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after buying an additional 399,721 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $95.07 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

