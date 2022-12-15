Birch Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.2% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $101.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

