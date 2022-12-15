BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded at Bank of America

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $239.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.69.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $186.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.69. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $302.34.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BioNTech by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 89,660.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BioNTech by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in BioNTech by 13.2% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

