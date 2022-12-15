Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bionomics Stock Up 2.1 %

BNOX traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $6.80. 946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. Bionomics has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Get Bionomics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.