Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Director Jack W. Schuler bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,052,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,677,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Biodesix Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a market cap of $74.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.74. Biodesix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Biodesix had a negative net margin of 162.97% and a negative return on equity of 723.65%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Biodesix

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Birchview Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,370,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 558,659 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

About Biodesix

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Recommended Stories

