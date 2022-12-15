Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $81.25.

TECH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $116.25 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $92.50 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $86.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.39. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,014,000 after purchasing an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,472,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

