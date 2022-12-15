Binance USD (BUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.34 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005742 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $18.64 billion and $5.34 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 18,637,542,472 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

