Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $24.59

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.59, but opened at $23.57. Bilibili shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 74,152 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BILI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.
Bilibili Stock Down 8.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bilibili (BILI)
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.