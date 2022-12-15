Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY) Short Interest Update

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the November 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Big Sky Growth Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSKY stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter valued at $350,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Sky Growth Partners Company Profile

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

