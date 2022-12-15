Biconomy (BICO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.46 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001709 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Biconomy has a market cap of $73.63 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $898.99 or 0.05176611 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00504953 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,195.80 or 0.29918698 BTC.

About Biconomy

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 247,519,903 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars.

