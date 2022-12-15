Bennett Selby Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bennett Selby Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.1% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after purchasing an additional 973,158 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 6.8 %

Netflix stock traded down $21.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $296.26. 298,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,990,966. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.02 and a 200 day moving average of $236.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $620.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.47.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

