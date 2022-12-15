Bennett Selby Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Pool by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $18.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $316.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.05. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $571.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

