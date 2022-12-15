Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,593,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,343,000 after purchasing an additional 530,738 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,715,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,541 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.27.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

MPW stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 560,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,655,730. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

