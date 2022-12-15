Bell Bank Sells 35 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bell Bank cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,515,281,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow Trading Down 3.1 %

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

Shares of NOW traded down $13.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $405.24. 17,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,371. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $667.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 422.62, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.81.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $10,156,275 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.