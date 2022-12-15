Bell Bank Sells 104 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bell Bank lowered its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Hess by 11.1% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Hess by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.25 and a 200 day moving average of $121.59. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $68.32 and a twelve month high of $149.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.15.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

