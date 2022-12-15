Bell Bank Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 4.5% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bell Bank owned about 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $34,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.80. 44,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,028. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.00.

