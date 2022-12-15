Bell Bank Makes New $879,000 Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Capital World Investors raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,267,000 after purchasing an additional 819,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,658,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,683,000 after purchasing an additional 563,686 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.44. 61,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,624. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,797 shares of company stock worth $1,582,640 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

