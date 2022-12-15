Bell Bank Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.0% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 89.1% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.2% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 19,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 41,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Business Machines Trading Down 3.8 %
NYSE IBM traded down $5.64 on Thursday, reaching $144.22. 160,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,043,591. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines
In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Business Machines (IBM)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.