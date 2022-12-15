Bell Bank Has $853,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bell Bank lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $70.46. The stock had a trading volume of 56,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,817. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

