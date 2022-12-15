Bell Bank Has $2.18 Million Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Bell Bank owned about 0.05% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.0% in the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 84.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 191,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 87,428 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,675.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,747 shares of company stock valued at $136,280 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,704. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

