Bell Bank Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Bell Bank lessened its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,685 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $41,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.90. 8,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,369. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 448.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.