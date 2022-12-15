Bell Bank Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bell Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $12.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $332.12. 8,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.07 and its 200-day moving average is $340.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

