Bell Bank Buys 18,542 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,542 shares during the period. Bell Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $616,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 97,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

STWD traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.56%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

