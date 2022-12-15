Bell Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $143,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 126.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 51,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 224.4% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.56. 168,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,999. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

