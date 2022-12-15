Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0435

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $129.18 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,271.59 or 0.07287193 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00033901 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00077071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00055091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00022872 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001455 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.