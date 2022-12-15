Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Begbies Traynor Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BEG traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The company had a trading volume of 154,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,825. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 139.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £218.41 million and a P/E ratio of 1,415.00. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 156 ($1.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.