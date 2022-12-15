Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.02. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

