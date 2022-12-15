Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after purchasing an additional 129,239 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $332.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,801 shares of company stock valued at $46,586,974 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.