Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

