Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $164.86 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $291.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

