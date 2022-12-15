Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $257,000 Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140,296 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,245,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,505,000 after buying an additional 2,084,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,111,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,414,000 after buying an additional 431,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,776,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,687,000 after acquiring an additional 88,875 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,897 over the last three months. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group



The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

