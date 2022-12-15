Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 316 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 586,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 279,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,897 over the last three months. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $52.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

