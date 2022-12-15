Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $149.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

