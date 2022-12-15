Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $254.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

