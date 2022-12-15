Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Insider Giuseppe Ciaramella Sells 51,015 Shares

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %
BEAM stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.64. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $88.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,792,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,305,000 after buying an additional 591,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after acquiring an additional 927,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,633,000 after acquiring an additional 210,215 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,994,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,781 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
