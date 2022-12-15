BCS Wealth Management Sells 292 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,881,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

NYSE CVS opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.27. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

