BCS Wealth Management Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 449,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

