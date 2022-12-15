BCS Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 18,684 Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 179.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 122.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GCOW opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49.

