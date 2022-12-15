BCS Wealth Management Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 365,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $245,917,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.3% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 232.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.2% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.91.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $153.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.46. The stock has a market cap of $483.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

