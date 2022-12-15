Baugh & Associates LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baugh & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 3.2% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.9 %

Walmart stock opened at $145.41 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.00.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.