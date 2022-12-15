Barclays (LON:BARC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $158.23

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.23 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 161.82 ($1.99). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 161.78 ($1.98), with a volume of 42,067,704 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BARC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 262 ($3.21) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 299 ($3.67) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.82) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 237.89 ($2.92).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £24.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 516.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.18.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.