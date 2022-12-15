Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 250 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 250 ($3.07) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BARC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 299 ($3.67) price target on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 262 ($3.21) price target on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.89 ($2.92).

Shares of BARC traded down GBX 4.74 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 155.52 ($1.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,595,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,724,848. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 132.06 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.69). The stock has a market cap of £24.68 billion and a PE ratio of 501.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 158.18.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

