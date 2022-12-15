Barclays Boosts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $89.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.19.

Shares of IFF opened at $105.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.45. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

