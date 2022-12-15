Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Stock Performance

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki stock opened at C$14.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.10. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki has a twelve month low of C$13.80 and a twelve month high of C$48.52.

About Bank Polska Kasa Opieki

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA, a commercial bank, provides a range of banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Poland and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Enterprise banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management and Other segments.

