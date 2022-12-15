Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.00 million-$190.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.00 million. Azenta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Azenta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.60.

Azenta Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $61.66 on Thursday. Azenta has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $104.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

Azenta Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Stories

