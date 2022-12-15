Avondale Wealth Management Sells 2,000 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 0.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10,620.2% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 801,187 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 606,071 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,843,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 478,429 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

