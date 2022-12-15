Avondale Wealth Management Purchases 13 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in AutoZone by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,360.47 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,430.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,249.16. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

